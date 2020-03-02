Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Issued By Piper Sandler

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Horizon Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HZNP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.36.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $34.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. Horizon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $39.10.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $363.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.25 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 44.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 6,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff Kent sold 3,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $129,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,308 shares of company stock valued at $7,056,175. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,122,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,847,000 after buying an additional 65,694 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 245,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $212,697,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

