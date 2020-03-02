Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Reduced by Analyst

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Brill now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.37). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.70. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $53.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a current ratio of 10.96.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.16% and a negative net margin of 69.38%. The business had revenue of $98.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.87 million.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 14,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $732,729.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,626.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,000 shares of company stock worth $15,482,986 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,003,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,277,000 after acquiring an additional 548,277 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,190,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,845,000 after acquiring an additional 690,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,348,000 after acquiring an additional 128,565 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,207,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,664,000 after acquiring an additional 237,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,085,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,446,000 after acquiring an additional 78,469 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

