Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for American Tower Corp Cut by Analyst (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for American Tower in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.11. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for American Tower’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.94 EPS.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Tower from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price target (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.08.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $226.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.72. The company has a market cap of $103.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.40. American Tower has a 12 month low of $174.27 and a 12 month high of $258.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of American Tower by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in American Tower by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA grew its position in American Tower by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,450,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,574 shares of company stock worth $1,043,846. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

