Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Lowered by Analyst

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Booking in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Olson now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $9.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $12.68. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Booking’s Q2 2020 earnings at $23.71 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $48.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $27.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $108.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $9.81 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $25.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $52.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $28.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $117.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,026.35.

BKNG stock opened at $1,695.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,592.45 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,947.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1,966.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.11 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $22.49 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Booking by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Booking by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 658,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Booking by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 559,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,382,000 after acquiring an additional 45,984 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Booking by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 419,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $861,100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

