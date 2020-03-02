Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Lowered by Analyst

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Carvana in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley analyst L. Krowl now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.47). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.36) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CVNA. Zacks Investment Research raised Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Carvana from to in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Carvana from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $82.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.26. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 2.19. Carvana has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $115.23.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 98.28%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

