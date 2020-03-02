Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Lowered by William Blair

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Carvana in a report issued on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.55). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.39) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.90) EPS.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra cut shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from to in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $82.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.47 and its 200 day moving average is $84.26. Carvana has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $115.23.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 98.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,402,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Carvana by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,828,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

