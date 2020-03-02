Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Churchill Downs, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Churchill Downs in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.63 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 34.68%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.60.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $125.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $167.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.47.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

