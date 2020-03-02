Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) Cut by Analyst

Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.50). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Eidos Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.35) EPS.

Get Eidos Therapeutics alerts:

EIDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.13.

NASDAQ EIDX opened at $50.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 17.00 and a current ratio of 18.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.03. Eidos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $66.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -48.63 and a beta of -0.83.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIDX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $803,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 903.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 36,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 32.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eidos Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $597,500.00. Also, CFO Christine Siu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $1,195,000.00. 70.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eidos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.