Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Decreased by SunTrust Banks

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Endo International in a report issued on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Gilbert now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Endo International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Endo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

Shares of Endo International stock opened at $5.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49. Endo International has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $11.65.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $764.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.15 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 84.43% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 922,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 15,751 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 8.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 40,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

