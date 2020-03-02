Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Equitable Holdings Inc Boosted by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Equitable in a research note issued on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now expects that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Equitable’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

NYSE EQH opened at $21.40 on Monday. Equitable has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.37.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $48,966.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Axa sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $72,630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,162,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,174,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 12.37%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

