Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Reduced by Analyst

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.60. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.11 EPS.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

FRT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $131.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.20.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $116.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.46. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $112.01 and a 1-year high of $141.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.98 and a 200 day moving average of $130.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.32 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 37.81%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.