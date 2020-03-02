Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Lowered by Analyst

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Golar LNG in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golar LNG’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GLNG. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Golar LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $12.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.84. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Golar LNG by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at $90,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the third quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.