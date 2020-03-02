Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Research analysts at Svb Leerink lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. Svb Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.20) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($2.54). Svb Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($3.10) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($11.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.57) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $23.01 EPS.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.19 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 136.78% and a negative return on equity of 455.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.97) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ICPT. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $91.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.15. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $56.76 and a 12-month high of $125.00.

In related news, EVP Christian Weyer sold 1,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total value of $194,842.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,484.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Campagna sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $82,730.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,365.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,033 shares of company stock valued at $463,080 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,588,000 after acquiring an additional 183,072 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $41,823,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,522,000 after acquiring an additional 26,868 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.