Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.44). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08).

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IOVA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $32.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $34.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 2.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 413.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

