Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Kura Oncology Inc Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Kura Oncology in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.41). Wedbush also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from to in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

KURA opened at $12.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.40, a quick ratio of 19.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $550.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average is $14.52. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $21.42.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 653,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after buying an additional 437,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 52.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,606,000 after buying an additional 419,582 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,241,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,327,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,195,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 778.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 166,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 147,780 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

