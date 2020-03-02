Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Svb Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.93) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.91). Svb Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($8.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($9.64) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($9.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.78) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.76 EPS.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MDGL. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $86.17 on Monday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $74.05 and a 1-year high of $148.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $126,564,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

