Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Magna International Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Magna International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.62. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Magna International had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Magna International in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Cfra increased their price target on Magna International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Magna International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of MGA opened at $45.82 on Monday. Magna International has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $57.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,525,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,620,000 after acquiring an additional 68,517 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,354,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,293,000 after acquiring an additional 114,378 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 967,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 784,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,823,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,942,000 after acquiring an additional 47,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.