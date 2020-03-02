Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Medifast Inc Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MED)

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Medifast in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.55. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medifast’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MED. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Medifast from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Dougherty & Co lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medifast from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Medifast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.33.

Shares of MED opened at $83.11 on Monday. Medifast has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $159.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.61. The firm has a market cap of $996.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. Medifast had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $170.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.00 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,708,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 933,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,113,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 426,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,713,000 after acquiring an additional 84,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 34.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 393,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,783,000 after acquiring an additional 100,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

