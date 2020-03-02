Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) Cut by Oppenheimer

Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Mediwound in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mediwound’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Get Mediwound alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Mediwound in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mediwound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $2.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Mediwound has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $5.74.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 98.23% and a net margin of 15.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mediwound during the first quarter worth $93,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Mediwound by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Mediwound by 11.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Mediwound by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 60,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mediwound by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. 25.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mediwound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Mediwound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediwound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.