Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) Decreased by Analyst

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OMP. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Oasis Midstream Partners stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $405.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $22.35.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $112.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.40 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 16.51%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.68%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. 14.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.