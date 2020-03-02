Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Increased by Analyst

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Teekay Lng Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teekay Lng Partners’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TGP. ValuEngine upgraded Teekay Lng Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

NYSE TGP opened at $12.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.59. Teekay Lng Partners has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $16.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.39 million. Teekay Lng Partners had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Teekay Lng Partners’s payout ratio is 42.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Teekay Lng Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $3,524,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teekay Lng Partners by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teekay Lng Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Teekay Lng Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in Teekay Lng Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

