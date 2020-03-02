Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Increased by Analyst

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.39). William Blair also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $101.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.04.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $124.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -90.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.52. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $148.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

