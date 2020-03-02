Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) Decreased by National Bank Financial

WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WSP Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$88.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$85.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC decreased their target price on WSP Global from C$104.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$94.78.

TSE:WSP opened at C$88.47 on Monday. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$68.23 and a 1 year high of C$98.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$94.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$84.42.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

