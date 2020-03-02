Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.46. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

LOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.15.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $106.57 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $126.73. The firm has a market cap of $82.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.24 and a 200-day moving average of $114.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,749,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $928,038,000 after buying an additional 553,169 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

