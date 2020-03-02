Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Cut by Analyst

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dycom Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

DY has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Dycom Industries from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Dycom Industries from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

NYSE DY opened at $29.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day moving average is $46.79. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $737.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.53 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at $5,357,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 30.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 13,376 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 11.3% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 19.7% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at about $416,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.