Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Guess?, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Guess? in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.26). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Guess?’s FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research report on Sunday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Guess? in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Guess? from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Guess? from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $16.20 on Monday. Guess? has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In related news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $195,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,797.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guess? by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,841,000 after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,526,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Guess? by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,641,000 after acquiring an additional 699,100 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

