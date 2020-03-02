Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Realty Income Corp Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Realty Income in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Realty Income’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on O. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Edward Jones upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

O stock opened at $72.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.38. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.07. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $66.21 and a twelve month high of $84.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Realty Income by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Realty Income by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.