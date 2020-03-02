Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN) Issued By Raymond James

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report released on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at C$20.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion and a PE ratio of 28.18. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of C$14.62 and a 52 week high of C$22.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.65.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

