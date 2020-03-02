Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Issued By Desjardins

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.33. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.41 EPS.

CM has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $76.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.30 and a 200 day moving average of $82.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $73.20 and a 12-month high of $87.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,145,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,700 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,681,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,136,000 after purchasing an additional 912,661 shares during the period. Value Partner Investments Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,446,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,466,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,188,000 after acquiring an additional 508,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 338.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 631,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,643,000 after acquiring an additional 487,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $1.0955 dividend. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.38%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

