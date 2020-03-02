Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) Issued By Raymond James

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) – Raymond James cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on INE. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Innergex Renewable Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.57.

TSE:INE opened at C$19.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 95.53. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$13.61 and a twelve month high of C$22.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.04.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

