Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Issued By SunTrust Banks

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for ONEOK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Richardson now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.84.

NYSE:OKE opened at $66.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.95. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $63.13 and a 12 month high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.