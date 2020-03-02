Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Issued By Oppenheimer

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer analyst E. Rajavelu now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.24). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $233.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.58.

Shares of NASDAQ GWPH opened at $102.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 6.60. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 1 year low of $95.71 and a 1 year high of $196.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.36.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.92 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s revenue for the quarter was up 1528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Scott M. Giacobello sold 3,852 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $35,322.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cabot Brown sold 3,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $30,682.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,590.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 928,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,755,116 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GWPH. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

