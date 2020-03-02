Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Lowered by Raymond James

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AQN. Scotiabank lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Howard Weil lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $14.92 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $439.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.87 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. 43.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

