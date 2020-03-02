Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc Increased by B. Riley (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for AMC Entertainment in a report issued on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered AMC Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Friday. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

AMC stock opened at $6.26 on Monday. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $632.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 432.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,584,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. AMC Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently -74.07%.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

