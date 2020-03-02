Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Boosted by KeyCorp

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Berry Petroleum in a research note issued on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry Petroleum’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get Berry Petroleum alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BRY. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Berry Petroleum from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Berry Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Berry Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $6.37 on Monday. Berry Petroleum has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Berry Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $118.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.30 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Berry Petroleum news, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 365,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $3,091,897.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Berry Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.