Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Cable One Inc Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cable One in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the company will earn $9.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $10.34. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,968.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cable One’s Q3 2020 earnings at $9.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $43.38 EPS.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.67 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.25 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.34 earnings per share.

CABO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,478.80.

Cable One stock opened at $1,573.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,703.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1,457.98. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $910.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1,830.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,510.15, for a total value of $1,084,287.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,612.61, for a total transaction of $1,186,880.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,204 shares of company stock worth $3,548,944 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cable One by 262.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,186,000 after buying an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cable One by 1,056.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cable One by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,823,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cable One by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,546,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Cable One by 978.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

