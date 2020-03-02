Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Increased by Analyst

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.86. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $12.17 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CM. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$121.00 to C$120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$117.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$116.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$113.50.

TSE:CM opened at C$102.16 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$97.55 and a 1-year high of C$115.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$108.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$108.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.08 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.73 billion.

In related news, Director Patrick Darold Daniel purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$109.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$547,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at C$656,400.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.76%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

