Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Decreased by Analyst

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Western Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

CWB has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$34.27.

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$29.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.84. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$26.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.93.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$220.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$223.59 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.