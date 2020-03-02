Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Easterly Government Properties Inc Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ FY2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $23.77 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.67%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $211,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,167,000 after purchasing an additional 874,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,007,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,354,000 after buying an additional 308,954 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,597,000 after buying an additional 673,094 shares in the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,334,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,785,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,378,000 after buying an additional 396,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.