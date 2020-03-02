Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for FLIR Systems, Inc. Cut by SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:FLIR)

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of FLIR Systems in a report issued on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for FLIR Systems’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). FLIR Systems had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $489.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. FLIR Systems’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FLIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James raised shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $42.47 on Monday. FLIR Systems has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $59.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 279.6% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

