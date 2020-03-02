Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Reduced by Analyst

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IONS. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.15.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $50.78 on Monday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $49.73 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 10.39 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 157.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 4,566 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $295,009.26. Also, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $231,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,621 shares of company stock worth $1,373,960. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $45,423,000. LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 615.2% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 24,781 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.