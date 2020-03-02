Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Physicians Realty Trust Lowered by Capital One Financial (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Physicians Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

DOC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.86 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.46.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.57 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Theine purchased 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $92,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 529.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

