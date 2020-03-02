Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.73. Wedbush also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ FY2021 earnings at $11.51 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RCL. Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.57.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $80.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.53. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $135.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total value of $2,411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,751 shares in the company, valued at $97,133,283.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,426,200. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,565,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,276,000 after acquiring an additional 561,317 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 721,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,318,000 after acquiring an additional 498,352 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,171,000 after acquiring an additional 392,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

