Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the health services provider will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.30). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Teladoc Health to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.04.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $124.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.55. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $148.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -90.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million.

In other news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 349.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 13,105 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,826 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

