Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Raised by Analyst

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Weight Watchers International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Weight Watchers International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WW. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Weight Watchers International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

WW stock opened at $29.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.82. Weight Watchers International has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $47.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.10.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $332.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.39 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

