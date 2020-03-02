Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for WSP Global Inc Issued By Raymond James (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WSP Global in a report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.36. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get WSP Global alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WSP. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$86.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$88.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$104.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$98.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, WSP Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$94.78.

WSP stock opened at C$88.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.45. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$68.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$98.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$94.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$84.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion and a PE ratio of 32.25.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.