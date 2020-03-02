Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for 5N Plus Inc (TSE:VNP) Boosted by Analyst

5N Plus Inc (TSE:VNP) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for 5N Plus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Cormark analyst M. D. Whale now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised 5N Plus from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of VNP stock opened at C$2.04 on Monday. 5N Plus has a twelve month low of C$1.92 and a twelve month high of C$3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.90.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty chemicals and engineered materials in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

