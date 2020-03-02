Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Casella Waste Systems Inc. Decreased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) – KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Casella Waste Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ FY2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $193.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CWST. TheStreet raised Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on Casella Waste Systems to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $48.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.79. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $56.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 73.41 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,500 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,856.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael K. Burke sold 11,200 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $591,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,028.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,767,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 144,505.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 271,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after buying an additional 271,670 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,378,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,465,000 after buying an additional 173,087 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,448,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,701,000 after buying an additional 152,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 540,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,866,000 after buying an additional 126,594 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.