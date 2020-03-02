Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Boosted by B. Riley

CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of CoStar Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Buck now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.36. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CoStar Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $749.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $713.00 to $811.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $601.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $825.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.00.

Shares of CSGP opened at $667.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $676.74 and its 200-day moving average is $613.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.36. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $450.41 and a 12-month high of $746.70.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $374.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.28 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

