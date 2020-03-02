Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for ECN Capital Corp Increased by Cormark (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for ECN Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 28th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. Cormark also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s FY2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ECN. CIBC lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of ECN opened at C$5.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.47, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -11.39. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$3.98 and a 1 year high of C$6.19.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

